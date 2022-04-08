ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, NJ

Complete Game Gems Help Baseball Sweep Stockton

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion, N.J. (4/8/22) – The Kean University baseball team used two complete game efforts from their starting pitching to sweep Stockton University 9-0 & 8-1 on Friday afternoon in NJAC action. After yesterday's single game rainout, the two teams matched up for a doubleheader at Kean with the...

NJ.com

Holy Spirit defeats Delsea - Baseball recap

Ryan Spina led Holy Spirit to a 3-2 victory over Delsea in Absecon as he finished 3-3 with two RBI and one run. Delsea (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Harrison. However, Holy Spirit (4-2) scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third to come away with the victory.
ABSECON, NJ
Beach Radio

Baseball – Middletown South Re-Discovers Winning Formula vs. Marlboro

MIDDLETOWN -- Coming off an ugly loss Monday to a young, inexperienced Freehold Township squad, the Middletown South baseball team needed to get back to its winning formula. What better setting for a bounceback Friday than its home field, with the Eagles' junior ace on the mound, facing the team it beat in the 2021 NJSIAA Central Jersey Group IV championship game?
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Haddonfield over West Deptford - Baseball recap

Nick Figlioli went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a stolen base as Haddonfield edged West Deptford, 3-2, in West Deptford. Bruce Parker doubled and singled and Brett Agnew, Joe Nasuti, and Scott Cowan all scored for the Bulldawgs, which scored twice in the fourth inning and once more in the sixth. Dane Samartino earned the win on the mound pitching five innings and yielding two runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
Stockton, NJ
College Sports
Stockton, NJ
Sports
City
Stockton, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Trentonian

Steinert baseball shakes off Delbarton

HAMILTON — You don’t have to be Taylor Swift to know that sometimes you have to “Shake It Off.”. Without humming the lyrics, the Steinert High baseball players showed that they knew how important that phrase was over the remainder of the week. After falling to Colonial...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ramapo rallies past Wayne Valley- Baseball recap

Jake Lopez went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead Ramapo to an 8-7 win over Wayne Valley in Franklin Lakes. Connor Saslow went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Ramapo (1-2), which erased a 5-3 deficit with a five-run sixth inning to take the lead for good. Michael Whooley singled with two RBI, while Payne Teel went 2-for-3 with a RBI in the win.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Isaac Levinson leads Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Baseball recap

Isaac Levinson earned the win in relief with three innings of one-hit ball while striking out seven and walking two as Tenafly won on the road, 7-5, over Dwight-Morrow. Sam Powell belted a solo home run while Levinson went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Tenafly (2-2), which scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 6-5 advantage.
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Deptford Relays: Host team finally gets victory; West Deptford’s Avila wins

Saying that the Deptford girls’ track and field program had fallen on hard times over the past few seasons would be putting it kindly. Kiara Lester was the apple of the program’s eye back in 2016 when she was a two-time South Jersey Times Athlete of the Year for indoor track and field before going on to run at Penn State. Jasmin Jones was a spark that kept the program on the front burner for two more seasons after she transferred in from Kingsway. However, after 2018, the boys’ program dominated the track news at the school.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
Akron Beacon Journal

Nordonia track runs with loaded field at Knight Relays

Against some strong competition, the annual Knight Relays had plenty of successful performances Saturday at Boliantz Stadium. Nordonia co-head coaches Ron Gura and Mike Martin were pleased with the early season results and look for continued improvement. The Knight girls tied for third-place out of 13 schools with 55 points.
MACEDONIA, OH
NJ.com

No. 19 Delran over Rancocas Valley - Baseball recap

Nick Merunka went 4-for-4 and Colgan Taffler collected two hits as Delran, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, beat Rancocas Valley, 5-1, in Mt. Holly. Merunka hit two doubles and two singles, drove in a pair of runs, and scored once himself. Taffler singled twice and had two runs scored and an RBI. Andrew Madison also doubled and scored for Delran (2-1), which tallied 10 hits on the day.
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

Soughan lifts Millburn to eight-inning win over Chatham - Softball recap

Katherine Soughan’s walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Daniella Jacobs and gave Millburn a 3-2 victory over Chatham in Millburn. Soughan, a junior, hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and finished 3-for-4 on the day for Millburn (3-3). Brielle Angelson was 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Winning pitcher Brooke Snider struck out six, allowing two runs, four hits and three walks with a hit by pitch.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Lawrence - Baseball recap

Chris Tobia allowed four hits and one run over six innings on the mound, striking out three and walking two with one hit batsman to lead Hopewell Valley to a win at home over Lawrence, 5-2. Michael Boyer hit a single and a double with two RBI while Cole Beck...
HOPEWELL, NJ
Trentonian

HS Baseball Wrap: Hamilton West shuts out Allentown

HAMILTON — Pat McAuliffe’s double and Ryan Marino’s single were the only hits the Hamilton High West baseball team managed off Allentown pitchers J.D. Alster and Devin Nitschmann, but the Hornets scored a pair of unearned runs in the fifth inning to claim a 2-0 victory in Colonial Valley Conference Valley Division action Friday.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford rallies over Wood-Ridge - Baseball recap

Pat Cerulli broke open a close game with a 2-out, 2-run double as Rutherford rallied to win on the road, 10-4, over Wood-Ridge. Gabe Francisco went the distance and allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out 10 and walking two for Rutherford (2-1). which was up, 4-3, when Cerulli sparked a rally.
RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

