The Los Angeles Lakers were a mess from essentially the beginning of the season, but we are just starting to understand how bad things really were. Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times did a deep dive into the Lakers’ failed season, and it included a great number of details surrounding the lack of harmony behind the scenes. One detail stood out about how the Lakers were apparently responding to coach Frank Vogel.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO