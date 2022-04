If you've ever fantasised about being a giant, then new art exhibition 'Small is Beautiful' is for you. Coming to London next week after a hit run in Paris, it's packed with teeny-tiny artworks that'll make you feel about 50ft tall. They're made by 32 talented artists with fingers as deft as elves' miniature mitts. As well as 130 artworks, there are 80 photographs on display, making this a seriously big display of tiny art. Plus, there are workshops where kids can try their little hands at making miniatures, and a pop-up shop where you can take home your own thimble-sized delights.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO