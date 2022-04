Cooper Hjerpe continued his Friday night mastery as the Oregon State lefthander struck out nine over six innings in a 9-0 win over USC in Los Angeles. The No. 5 Beavers supported Hjerpe with an 11-hit assault. Garret Forrester went 3 for 3 and Jake Dukart hit a three-run triple to highlight OSU’s offense.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO