MARSHFIELD – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to dredge the Green Harbor outer channel, which has become nearly impassable at low tide, starting in April. Marshfield Harbormaster Mike DiMeo said the dredging usually is needed every year because the jetty, built in the 1960s, is misaligned and causes so much silt and sand to accumulate that it becomes dangerous after a year. The channel was last dredged in 2019.

