William Clark Green is BACK after four long years with a new album today, Baker Hotel. And his sixth studio album was well-worth the wait. Top to bottom, it’s fantastic. The title actually comes from a real life hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas, where it was originally opened in 1929 after residents of the town wanted to capitalize on the success of the mineral water craze going on at the time. It’s rumored to be haunted, and you definitely get some spooky flavors on this record.

MINERAL WELLS, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO