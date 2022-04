Adam Schefter drew the ire of many in the football world Saturday. Schefter was the first to report the news of the death of Dwayne Haskins, who was struck and killed by a truck Saturday morning in South Florida. In his initial tweet (which since has been deleted) about Haskins’ tragic death, Schefter mentioned how the 2019 first-round pick struggled as a professional over his first three NFL seasons — two in Washington and one in Pittsburgh.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO