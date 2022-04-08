ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Women’s Water Polo Comeback Falls Short on Senior Day, 9-8

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMount women's water polo cannot complete the comeback as they fall 9-8 to St. Francis Brooklyn in the last game of the season. Mount St. Mary's finished with an 8-23 record on the season. Ana Luisa Cotta led the Mountaineers with four goals, including...

fcfreepress

Women’s track and field

The Shippensburg University women’s track & field team was represented in competition Saturday. The competition was at Dalton Ebanks Spring Invitational, which was hosted by George Mason University. How it happened. Leah Graybill narrowly missed her school record in the 200 meters, placing second in 24.54 seconds. Caroline Mastria...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway boys volleyball ready to make its mark in Class 2A

The Gateway boys volleyball team got a chance to show its potential at the early-season Seneca Valley tournament on April 2. Fourth-year coach Phil Randolph said he saw a lot of good things from his players as they came together to advance to the tournament semifinals before falling to Norwin in two games.
VOLLEYBALL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: Tigers boys volleyball off to strong start

The North Allegheny boys volleyball team has begun its journey toward contending for a fourth straight PIAA title. The Tigers, ranked No. 1 by the Western PA volleyball coaches association, opened the season by winning their host invitational, going 6-0 in pool play before defeating Penn-Trafford, Manheim Central, Ambridge, Seton LaSalle and Montour en route to the championship.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley boys tennis aims to defend WPIAL Class 2A title

Quaker Valley’s boys tennis team is the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion. And with a senior-laden roster this spring — including the top three players from last year, Mike Sirianni, Will Sirianni and Henry Veeck — the Quakers covet their chances of repeating. The QV netters are...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum boys volleyball hunting for Section 2 championship

The Plum boys volleyball team has goals and aspirations of claiming the Section 2-2A championship. Six starters are back from last year’s team which outlasted Trinity, 3-2, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs before falling to eventual WPIAL champion Seton LaSalle in the quarterfinals. Second-year...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway baseball team off to strong start after extra-inning victory

With five seniors and several other returning underclassmen to fuel the machine, the Gateway baseball team’s optimism for the 2022 season grew in the weeks leading up to the season opener at Pine-Richland on March 29. The Gators won that game in close fashion, 7-6, and it sparked the...
VANDERGRIFT, PA

