NORTHERN NEVADA — On maps it’s labeled Thacker Pass, an area nestled between the Montana and Double H mountains in a sagebrush desert near the Oregon-Nevada border. To the Paiute people, however, it’s Peehee mu’huh, or rotten moon, for its crescent shape and ugly history. It’s one of the few remaining places where tribal citizens can still gather traditional foods such as chokecherries and wild potatoes, and medicines such as toza root, or honor their ancestors at the site where 31 Paiute people were massacred by government soldiers in 1865.

NEVADA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO