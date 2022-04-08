ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Kyle Schwarber sets tone as Phillies roll past A's

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxaS8_0f4CUDEo00

Newcomer Kyle Schwarber homered on the seventh pitch of the bottom of the first inning Friday and Brad Hand pitched out of a jam in the seventh inning as the Philadelphia Phillies earned a 9-5 Opening Day victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics.

In the first of a three-game series between teams that used to share Philadelphia as a home, the Phillies also got two hits from rookie hotshot Bryson Stott and a seven-strikeout performance from Aaron Nola (1-0) over six-plus innings.

The teams finished within four wins of each other last year - Oakland had 86, while Philadelphia had 82 -- before undergoing major changes in the offseason.

Batting fifth in a lineup that no longer includes Mark Canha, Matt Chapman and Matt Olson, Seth Brown belted a three-run homer in a four-run seventh for the A’s, who nearly erased all of a 6-1 deficit and had two runners in scoring position before Hand struck out Jed Lowrie to preserve a one-run lead.

Nick Castellanos doubled home Bryce Harper for a 7-5 lead in the seventh, before the Phillies scored two runs in the eighth on a Stott RBI double and a Schwarber RBI single.

Schwarber’s home run leading off the home half of the first inning came off Frankie Montas (0-1), who assumed Opening Day honors after the A’s traded front-line starters Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea.

Harper had an RBI double and Rhys Hoskins had a two-RBI single in a four-run third that allowed Nola to pitch comfortably into the seventh, having allowed just a solo homer to Chad Pinder in the fourth.

Brown’s homer for the A’s came after Sean Murphy opened the seventh with a double and Pinder followed with a single. Nola was pulled with a 6-4 lead and charged with four runs in his six-plus innings. He allowed four hits and didn’t walk anyone.

Montas lasted just five innings and was charged with five runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out six.

Schwarber and Hoskins finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Phillies, who out-hit the A’s 11-6.

Pinder had two hits for the A’s, whose new-look lineup struck out 11 times.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Trentonian

Phillies rookie Bryson Stott has a debut to remember

PHILADELPHIA – Bryson Stott’s heart started racing right about the time his name was announced by Dan Baker and he took his spot down the first-base line at Citizens Bank Park Friday afternoon. It started to slow by the time Chad Pinder chopped a grounder to him to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Bryson Stott on hot corner Friday in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is starting on third base and batting eighth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics in Friday afternoon's season opener. What It Means:. Stott is making his MLB debut on the hot corner while Alec Bohm will be available off the bench. Matt Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Oakland, CA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Reuters

Three home runs power Phillies past A's

Nick Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura hit home runs and Kyle Gibson threw seven innings of two-hit ball Saturday afternoon as the Philadelphia Phillies made it two straight over the visiting Oakland Athletics with a 4-2 victory. Acquired last season at the trade deadline from the Texas Rangers, Gibson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Phillies swing and miss at chance to sweep A’s

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies’ mighty offense took a weather break Sunday, going as cold against the Oakland Athletics as the A’s were the prior day against Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. While Gibson didn’t allow an A’s runner to reach second base in a sterling, seven-inning performance on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Athletics try to avoid series sweep against the Phillies

LINE: Phillies -212, Athletics +175; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Oakland Athletics looking to sweep their three-game series. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 in home games a season ago. The Phillies slugged .408 as a team last season with three extra base hits per game.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Homer
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Bryson Stott
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, Friday baseball game times with Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, more in action

Major League Baseball made its return Thursday, as 14 of the league's 30 teams played their Opening Day games. The Cubs, Royals, Cardinals, Reds, Mets, Astros and D-Backs got off to winning ways to start the season, and you can find takeaways from Thursday's action here. MLB's other 16 teams are set to get started on Friday, with Yankees-Red Sox, Phillies-A's, Rockies-Dodgers and Blue Jays-Rangers among the matchups on Friday's Opening Day schedule.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Alec Bohm sitting Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm as a starter for their Sunday game against the Oakland Athletics. Bohm will sit out Sunday's series finale with the A's while Johan Camargo starts at third base and bats seventh. Our models project 437 more plate appearances this season for Bohm,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy