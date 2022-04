Welton Street Cafe was slammed on March 12 for its last day of business at the location it's occupied for 22 years. The Dickerson family, owners of the soul-food staple in Five Points, have been crowdfunding to help finance a new spot down the street that they hope to reopen later this year. In the meantime, they're looking for a commissary kitchen so that they can do pop-ups while construction is underway.

THORNTON, CO ・ 24 DAYS AGO