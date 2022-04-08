ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

4 Day Workweek? This Proposed California Bill Could Change Workweek Hours!

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas the time finally come to where we work four days out of the week instead of five??. Well there is a...

wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

The Four-Day Workweek is Gaining Traction

Take a moment to imagine it: A three-day weekend, every weekend. Time for unavoidable chores like laundry, yes. But also plenty of time left over to, you know, breathe. Do something fun on your own or with your family or friends. Or maybe even several fun things, because you actually have time for them.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
Upworthy

This company will pay you $75 for attending a job interview because 'interview is labor'

A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Ab 2932
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Universal basic income 2022 – Applications for $1,000 UBI check open TOMORROW ahead of April deadline – see how to apply

APPLICATIONS for a huge new guaranteed income program are set to open this week. Los Angeles' new guaranteed income program Breathe opens this week, and works in a similar way to universal basic income (UBI).. Guaranteed income programs traditionally provide unconditional, individual, regular cash payments intended to support the basic...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
AOL Corp

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers

(Adds details on hiring, U.S. job market) March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy