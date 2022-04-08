ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Max’s Moment – J.J. Thompson Circles the Bases For an Inside-The-Parker

By Scott Brown
yoursportsedge.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeritage Christian Academy’s J.J. Thompson took advantage of the spacious...

www.yoursportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Had Stunning Admission Following Masters Win

Over the course of the four rounds at Augusta National this weekend, Scottie Scheffler appeared to be as cool as a cucumber. The 2022 Masters champion was unflappable, making big shot after big shot, while appearing to not care about what was going on around him. Following his win on...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy