Five Things to Know: Purdue Spring Invitational

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is headed to the Purdue Spring Invitational on April 9-10, the Badgers' final tournament of the season before the Big Ten Championship. Here are five things to know before the team tees off:. 1. Last Time Out: Wisconsin finished eighth at Hootie at Bulls...

The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
WCIA

Illinois softball completes sweep of Wisconsin

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball completed the series sweep of Wisconsin at Eichelberger Field Sunday, taking down the Badgers 7-1. In the circle, Lauren Wiles earned the win throwing 5.2 innings and striking out nine batters. Delaney Rummell was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Kailee Powell had a double and an RBI. The Illini will […]
URBANA, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
