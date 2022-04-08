ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Powers Past PSU in Five Innings in Series Opener

mgoblue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article» No. 22 Michigan scored eight runs in the fourth and fifth inning to earn an 8-0 win over Penn State in the first game of its three-game weekend set. » Taylor Bump and Melina Livingston both recorded three-run home runs; Livingston's homer – her second in as many games –...

The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky smushed 17-3 in series finale against Texas A&M

Kentucky lost the third and final game against Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday, falling 17-3 in brutal fashion. Tyler Bosma took the bump for UK while Micah Dallas started on the mound for the Aggies. Dallas made quick work of Kentucky, setting down the Cats first three hitters...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Akron Beacon Journal

Nordonia track runs with loaded field at Knight Relays

Against some strong competition, the annual Knight Relays had plenty of successful performances Saturday at Boliantz Stadium. Nordonia co-head coaches Ron Gura and Mike Martin were pleased with the early season results and look for continued improvement. The Knight girls tied for third-place out of 13 schools with 55 points.
MACEDONIA, OH
North Platte Telegraph

Knights softball splits with Central at home

North Platte Community College softball split a doubleheader Saturday against Central, with the Knights falling 13-10 in the opener before rallying for 15-6 victory in the night cap. “We had a chance early — just got too comfortable and made some costly errors,” said Janelle Higgins, NPCC head women’s softball...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

