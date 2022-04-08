ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Ducks Get Back on Track With Win Over Cal

GoDucks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY, Calif. – Oregon men's tennis got a big result on the road today, defeating Cal 4-2 in Berkeley. Cal tied things up at 2-2 in singles, before Oregon took the next two matches to come away with the win. How it Happened: The Ducks found their rhythm...

goducks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

No. 5 Oregon State, freshman Jacob Kmatz edge USC 3-2 to clinch series

No. 5 Oregon State leaned on its pitching and a timely defensive play to beat USC 3-2 Saturday in Los Angeles, clinching its fourth Pac-12 series in five tries this season. Beavers right hander Jacob Kmatz allowed two hits over six innings to improve his season record to 5-0. The win didn’t come without some drama. With two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, OSU ended a USC threat with a game-ending double play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGW

A conversation with Oregon Ducks commit Jackson Shelstad

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ball is life for West Linn junior Jackson Shelstad. "I love the game. It's like poetry," Shelstad said. "You can put in so much time and always have something to get better at. I can't be in the gym enough" The 6-foot-1 point guard has spent...
WEST LINN, OR
KHON2

UH beach volleyball loses pair of matches on senior night

The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team dropped matches to Loyola Marymount and Grand Canyon on Sunday evening at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The Rainbow Wahine lost both matches 3-2 to drop to 18-13 for the 2022 season. All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Oregonian

No. 14 Oregon softball swept by No. 13 Arizona State

EUGENE — Oregon’s sixth straight loss solidified certain realities: The Ducks are not presently at the level of the conference’s elite, UCLA and Arizona State, and if they’re going to get to that point by the time the NCAA Tournament arrives Stevie Hansen will need to be capable of carrying them with precision and poise for multiple days in a row.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Oregon lands a 2022 QB in PWO Marcus Sanders

Oregon does not have any scholarship quarterbacks committed for the 2022 cycle. But as of Sunday, they now have at least one signal-caller from the class coming to Eugene, Ore. Union City (Calif.) James Logan quarterback Marcus Sanders announced his commitment Sunday to the Ducks as a preferred walk-on. Sanders...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State scores its first-ever series sweep of USC in Los Angeles after beating the Trojans 7-3

No. 5 Oregon State erupted for four runs in the eighth inning and swept its first Pac-12 series of the season Sunday after the Beavers beat USC 7-3 in Los Angeles. The three-game sweep is OSU’s first ever over the Trojans in Los Angeles. Earlier in the weekend, the Beavers beat USC 9-1 and 3-2. OSU never trailed at any point during the three-game series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal 4 2#Ducks#Stanford
KXLY

Former WSU guard Noah Williams transfers to UW

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University’s standout guard has decided to play for a rival team. Noah Williams announced on social media Monday that he will be playing for the Washington Huskies next season. The 6’5″ junior is originally from Seattle, having played at O’Dea High School prior...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy