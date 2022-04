At the March 14 Lewis County Board of Education meeting, Summer School Coordinator Becky Stalnaker gave an update on the program, which will enter its second year this summer. She said a survey has been sent out to students and families based on interest at grade level for elementary and middle school students, and for high school students’ interest in credit recovery of advanced credit in special education, drivers education, and/or physical education.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 27 DAYS AGO