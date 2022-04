While plenty of attendees quietly shared their frustration about the 94th Academy Awards cutting the live presentation of eight categories, there were a lot of wins to celebrate tonight. With Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes as the award show's hosts, there were plenty of laughs (and a few huh moments as well). The Academy Awards kept us entertained with musical performances by four of the five best-song nominees, including “Be Alive” by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas performing "No Time to Die," Reba McEntire singing "Somehow You Do," and the first live performance of "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" by the cast of Encanto.

