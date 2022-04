Relatives and friends of Christian Toby Obumseli are now demanding justice after the 27-year old former star athlete and captain of his high school football team, was found stabbed to death on Tuesday (April 5) inside a luxury Miami high-rise apartment. Although Miami Police described the event as a domestic dispute, Obumseli’s girlfriend has yet to be charged. Now, photos have emerged of her drenched in blood walking away with police from the horrific incident.

