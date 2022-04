Kelley Dalby takes a seat in a peaceful atrium at an office complex in Carlsbad. The sound of running water echoes in the courtyard that is speckled with exotic palm trees. Dalby is well dressed, calm and confident but underneath her gentle appearance, this mother of three is a warrior. And in the sanctuary of this serene setting, she begins to tell the story of the battle she’s been fighting for more than a decade.

