In the last few years, many public school boards decided to remove lockers from campuses. The major result, if you ask students, is that they now lug around a staggering pile of books. Last week, the Las Cruces school board — all elected members — dumped a heavier weight on our children: 40 school days from now, our kids’ longed-for relief of summer vacation will be shorter than they expected. And this after two terrible years of masks, Zoom and lockdown.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 16 DAYS AGO