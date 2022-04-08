ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Boil Water Notice lifted for properties on several streets

 4 days ago

KILLEEN, Texas (April 8, 2022) - A boil water notice issued effective beginning Wednesday April 6, 2022 for properties located on 512-600 N. Fort Hood Street, 504-514 Rhode Island Street, 811-1129 York Avenue and 604 Wisconsin Street has been lifted immediately.

On April 6, crews had to replace a fire hydrant and had to isolate the water main to complete the project. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning with results showing no contamination occurred.

A BOIL WATER NOTICE was issued for the properties located at the above listed addresses effective April 6 at 9:00a.m. Residents at these addresses should have boiled all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirmed that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515, now that the notice is lifted.

TCEQ Required Notice:

Due to conditions caused by water system repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Killeen, PWS 0140006, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should have followed these directions.

Affected individuals were notified in person or with a notice hung on the door. A press release was issued and local news agencies were notified prior to the repair.

The City of Killeen public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of April 8, 2022 at 7p.m.

For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.

