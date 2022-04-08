ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Wildcats Clinch 4-3 Against Utah

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalt Lake City - The Cats won their match against No. 53 Utah after freshman Midori Castillo clinched with her 6-4, 4-6, 5-3 singles win against Lindsay Hung. Despite dropping the doubles point the Wildcats came back to win the match with four singles points. Kayla Wilkins put Arizona on the...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA

