HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — In Houston County, William Kendall has served as the acting district attorney since George Hartwig abruptly resigned months into a 4-year term. Last August, Governor Brian Kemp's office encouraged candidates to apply. Erikka Williams is one of those who asked to replace Hartwig, but she says the governor has taken away the voters' voice for the next two years.

HOUSTON COUNTY, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO