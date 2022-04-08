ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Scholarship Recognition Day returns to in-person format

Willamette University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery spring, Willamette University cancels class for one day to celebrate student achievement in academic research, art, music, theater and dance. This year’s event is bigger than ever. More than 100 presentations — including titles such as “The Mth Dimension: Marcel Duchamp and 19th- and 20th-century Mathematics,” “Determining...

WJTV 12

UMMC faculty, students receive SACS recognition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and the School of Nursing’s Oxford campus have received a stellar review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. An association committee reviewed the two campuses and issued a report of “no recommendations.” That the best possible result that the […]
JACKSON, MS
Portland Tribune

Conservation scholarship returns to Clackamas County

Soil/water district will have one $3,000 grant available for college students in ag, natural resources or related field. Committed to supporting local students with a vision for natural resources and conservation, the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District will offer one $3,000 scholarship to a college student majoring in agriculture, natural resource sciences or a related discipline.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Reading Eagle

Student video contest gaining more recognition

The sixth annual “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” Student Video Contest has a total of 29 middle schools teams participating this year from Berks and Schuylkill Counties. There are eight regional contests scheduled in Pennsylvania for this school year, and qualifying student teams will advance to the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Californian

Student in retrograde: A personal essay

I walk around the UC Berkeley campus and wonder how I ended up here. My academic trajectory might more aptly be described as a protracted wander: at 17, I drifted into my first community college because I knew going to college is a thing you are supposed to do, but I drifted right back out two semesters later. I moseyed on over to working in restaurants but quickly came to yearn for a respite from the job hazards — largely chain-smoking and casual alcoholism. My father always told me that the only careers I’d find security in were law and medicine, so with that I toddled into yet another community college with a newfound enthusiasm for biology. As it would turn out, my impromptu zeal was not enough to sustain me through the chemistry gauntlet. I rambled out of school and into working at a law firm because at the very least, my last stint in community college had shown me that I was not destined for a career in the field of medicine, but perhaps I’d have one in law? I strutted back to school with yet another new found purpose — nothing if not a community college connoisseur at this point — I would major in economics, like my mother had, and fall into the reliability of business and law. The roaming continued, and I waited for the moment of divine inspiration to strike where I’d figure out what I wanted to do, if and what I wanted to study, and who I wanted to be; but it simply never came. And so, I leisurely reclined into the dormant nature that was waiting, waiting for a better, smarter, surer version of myself.
BERKELEY, CA
