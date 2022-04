From glittering red carpets to dazzling runways, we spend a lot of our time analyzing the hottest looks from our favorite stars any chance we can get. But strip it all down to some very casual, low-key everyday looks in our favorite tees and pants complimented most charmingly by barefaced beauty and that treasured pair of shoes and the stars — they're just like us. One of the artists contributing to that thoughtful yet effortless style is Los Angeles-based designer Lauren Moshi, whose artistic fashion and couture have been loved by the stars for years. From the likes of Anne Hathaway, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Kate Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner — you name it, and our favorite stars have worn it.

