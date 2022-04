HINGHAM (CBS) – An excavator was pulled from Hingham Harbor on Saturday, one day after it got stuck deep in mud and began leaking fuel into the water. “They were operating in just a couple inches of water in mud and the machine started getting sucked down into it,” said Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy on Friday. Construction crews were working on a boat ramp Thursday and were trying to straighten a piling when the excavator got stuck. An excavator got stuck in mud in Hingham Harbor (WBZ-TV) Hingham Fire, the Massachusetts Coast Guard and the state Department of Environmental Protection responded to the...

HINGHAM, MA ・ 24 DAYS AGO