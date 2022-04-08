‘Moondance’ in the sun

The New York Times warned about Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter in a recent piece titled, "Twitter Grapples with an Elon Musk problem." In the article, published April 11, the outlet claimed that Musk’s "possible intentions" to buy more shares of Twitter and increase his power over the company, as laid out in his recent filing to the SEC, represent a "treacherous situation" for the social media company.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO