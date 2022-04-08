‘Moondance’ in the sun

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised. Ten people were shot and six others were injured in a mass shooting on the New York subway on Tuesday morning, authorities said. A male train passenger had put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and then...
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says he and Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak will be fined by police for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices
WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - An off-duty police officer who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was found guilty of multiple felonies on Tuesday, a notable victory for prosecutors in one of the first trials relating to the attack. According to courtdocuments, a federal jury in...
April 11 (Reuters) - Philadelphia will again require masks in indoor public settings such as restaurants, schools and businesses starting next week, the city said on Monday, responding to what appears to be a fresh wave of coronavirus transmissions. The new rule, which is set to take effect on April...
President Biden has had incremental success at implementing gun control through executive action, rolling out a rule last year to regulate pistol-stablizing braces, directing his Justice Department to target gun traffickers, and announcing a new crackdown on "ghost guns" Monday. While the president touted his administration’s actions, he also said...
The New York Times warned about Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter in a recent piece titled, "Twitter Grapples with an Elon Musk problem." In the article, published April 11, the outlet claimed that Musk’s "possible intentions" to buy more shares of Twitter and increase his power over the company, as laid out in his recent filing to the SEC, represent a "treacherous situation" for the social media company.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will suspend a federal rule that bars higher levels of ethanol in gasoline during the summer. The move, which President Joe Biden was set to announce during a Tuesday visit to Iowa, is intended to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Iowa is a key producer of the corn-based fuel additive.
Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that makes it a felony to perform an abortion. The legislation, which takes effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns in May, makes performing an abortion punishable by up to 10 years in prison with a fine of $100,000. Senate...
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements Tuesday in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
LVIV, Ukraine, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had largely vanished from public view since his forces were driven from the approaches to Kyiv this month, resurfaced on Tuesday to defend his "noble" invasion of Ukraine, saying peace talks had come to a dead end. In a...
