Minnesota softball defeated Iowa, 10-2, at Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday. After the loss to the Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes have a 1-7 Big Ten record. The Gophers started off the game strong with a home run in the top of the second inning. That was the only home run of the game. In the fourth inning, Minnesota players, Ellee Jensen and Makenna Dowell scored, which kept Iowa in the lead.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO