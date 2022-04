If you suffer from headaches, you have plenty of company. Headaches afflict half of the world's population, and women are more likely to get them than men, a new paper says. "We found that the prevalence of headache disorders remains high worldwide and the burden of different types may impact many. We should endeavor to reduce this burden through prevention and better treatment," said study lead author Lars Jacob Stovner, of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

