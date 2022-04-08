ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Red Raiders close out day one of Joe Meaker Classic

texastech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANYON, Texas. – The Texas Tech track and field team concluded day one of the Jo Meaker Classic hosted by West Texas A&M Friday evening. Cole Whatley kicked off the meet for Tech competing in his first-ever decathlon. He started running in his first...

texastech.com

KBTX.com

Aggies Wrap up Spring Slate with 3-0 Win vs. ULM

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies posted a 3-0 victory over the ULM Warhawks on Saturday evening at Ellis Field to wrap up the spring schedule. The Maroon & White completed their strong defensive effort this spring, outscoring opponents 22-1 in 480 minutes of action. In their final four matches, the Aggies topped Lamar, Baylor, Texas State and ULM by a count of 10-1.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Austin American-Statesman

High school softball update: Hays soaring in district; Round Rock's Maddy Azua honored

Caitlin Benningfield pitched a seven-strikeout complete game as Cedar Ridge beat Stony Point 10-2 in District 25-6A play. Hutto beat McNeil 9-1 while Vista Ridge improved to 19-4-1 overall and 9-1 in league play by beating Vandegrift. Ranger pitcher Mikala Ham went the distance striking out 14 while Charli Watson had two hits and Ashlyn Borgognone slammed a home run. Maci Kubala scored twice while stealing a base and Sara Pelache doubled and scored. Chloe Wheeler added a hit, a run, a stolen base and an RBI in the win.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Sod Poodles Weekly: Amarillo loses opening weekend series, prepares for Tulsa road trip

The Amarillo Sod Poodles started off their 2022 season with a weekend of back-and-forth battles against the Midland RockHounds at Hodgetown Stadium. Following the three-game set, Amarillo owns a 1-2 overall record and is heading into a new series after a 4-2 week hosting the Tulsa Drillers — that included an 8-7 loss Sunday. The Soddies finished their 2021 season with an 8-4 record against the Drillers through two series.
AMARILLO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTEN.com

Gunter dominates Whitewright 17-6

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Gunter and Whitewright went head to head Monday night for a Tiger Texoma showdown. Gunter started off strong with 7 runs in the top of the first, but Whitewright would answer back trailing by just two in the third. Gunter would come back to life in...
GUNTER, TX
WDBO

Mavs put no timetable on Doncic return with playoffs looming

DALLAS — (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are not putting a timetable on Luka Doncic's return from a calf strain four days before the opener of a first-round playoff series against Utah. The team said Tuesday that the 23-year-old superstar had begun treatment. Doncic strained his left calf...
NBA
KLST/KSAN

Cinco Boone named assistant at University of Texas Arlington

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Former Angelo State men’s basketball coach Cinco Boone has been named an assistant at the University of Texas Arlington. Boone, hired at ASU in 2015, led the Rams to a 129-67 record, seven Lone Star Conference tournament appearances, and four trips to the NCAA Division II tournament. This season, ASU went […]
ARLINGTON, TX
