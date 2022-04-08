ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Your Friday Afternoon Headlines, April 08, 2022

CBS News
 2 days ago

NBC News

New truck for Texas teen whose car got tipped and spun by tornado

The teen driver seen in a viral video of a red truck being tossed and turned by a Texas tornado is getting a brand new vehicle as a gift from a local dealership. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday, just days after 16-year-old Riley Leon's fateful crossing of paths with one of more than a dozen twisters that struck Texas on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas ‘Twister Teen’ Gets New Chevy After Viral Spinout Amid Storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Days after he and his truck were tossed and turned by a Texas tornado, 16-year-old driver Riley Leon is getting a new ride. Leon was on his way home from a job interview Monday when he and his red Chevrolet Silverado were caught on video being thrown around by a tornado in Elgin, a suburb of Austin. The video shows the Silverado being thrown in the air, turning on its side and finally flipping back on its wheels before Leon is seen driving away. On Thursday, Chevrolet took to social media to announce that they, along with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, are donating a 2022 Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red to Leon and his family. “We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” the post said. Chevrolet also announced that Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. In an interview with CBS News, Leon said he was grateful “God gave me another chance because better things are gonna come in the future.”
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Hardest finals to make: Chani Graves cracks barrel racing top 3

SAN ANGELO, TX — The animals at performance six of the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo didn’t just act crazy. Instead, they flipped out. The second Friday at the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo was filled with chaos. Cowboys from across the country found out just what stock contractor Pete Carr’s bulls were all about. Despite the misfortune of many others, Idaho Cowboy Riley Barg showed the bull named Curly Bill who’s boss, riding him for 87 points. That put Barg in 3rd place in the overall standings so far.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

