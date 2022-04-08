A Conversation with Philippe Block

On May 15, 1992, Rosalino Sánchez Félix, better known as Chalino Sánchez, was performing his first sold-out show in Culiacan, Sinaloa. What had been a special night for Chalino, who was singing in his hometown, took a turn when someone in the crowd passed him a note. He read it, his demeanor changed, and he continued singing.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's shopping mall sector is expected to grow 10% this year compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jose Isaac Peres, mall operator Multiplan's (MULT3.SA) chief executive on Tuesday. The retail segment should grow faster than the rest of the economy as...
Comments / 0