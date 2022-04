The long-running MLB The Show series enters the new year with MLB The Show 22. The latest entry marks the first time that the franchise has arrived on the Nintendo Switch. 22 also boasts some impressive expansions to the overall gameplay. At the end of the day, though, it's still baseball. And the key to succeeding in any baseball game is to know how to throw a good pitch. Here's our quick guide on how to pitch in the game.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO