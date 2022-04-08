ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU Theatre putting on production of 'The Wedding Singer'

okstate.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia Contact: Sandi DeVore | Marketing Assistant | 405-744-9206 | sandi.devore@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma State University Department of Theatre is producing "The Wedding Singer" later this month. The musical begins at 7:30 p.m. April 21 in the Vivia Nail Locke Theatre in the Seretean Center for the Performing Arts. The...

news.okstate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Theatre Review: ‘A Chorus Line’ still dazzles in City Springs production

City Springs Theatre Company has come back from the pandemic in a big way with a scintillating production of an authentic Broadway legend, “A Chorus Line,” directed and choreographed by original cast member and Tony Award-winner Baayork Lee. The show is running at the 1,000-seat Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center through […] The post Theatre Review: ‘A Chorus Line’ still dazzles in City Springs production appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Entertainment
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
wcbu.org

Peoria Players Theatre presents a fun, dance heavy production of 'Sweet Charity'

On this week’s episode of Out and About, host Jenn Gordon is joined by Chip Joyce to talk about the Peoria Players Theatre’s production of the musical “Sweet Charity.”. With music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields and book by Neil Simon, Sweet Charity is a tender, poignant and consistently funny look at the adventures, or rather, misadventures in the ways of love encountered by the gullible and guileless lady known as Charity Hope Valentine - "the lady of the evening" who always gives her heart, and her earnings, to the wrong man.
PEORIA, IL
DoYouRemember?

Cleavon Little From ‘Blazing Saddles’ Started A Family Before His Death At 53

Mel Brooks struck gold when he brought Blazing Saddles into the world, but where would any great film be without its great lead man? Cleavon Little brought Sheriff Bart to life as no other could, and Bart’s cunning wits were a sight to behold, much to the chagrin of his enemies. Did Little’s life after the standout Western prove as Blazing as his character’s? Sadly, not quite.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

10 Spellbinding Facts About ‘Bewitched,’ Which Ended 50 Years Ago

Of all fantasy sitcoms over the years, have any been more fantastic than Bewitched?. Created by Sol Saks, the show starred Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stephens, a witch hiding in suburbia, while Dick York (initially) played her mortal husband, Darrin Stephens, and Agnes Moorehead played her magical mother, Endora. And...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

‘It’s like being possessed’: Australia’s star choreographer Lucy Guerin on 20 years of dance

Australian choreographer Lucy Guerin has just landed in Melbourne from Aix-en-Provence, where she has been working on a show involving young dancers, all aged between 11 and 18. “It opens in November,” she says. “I’m going back there once more because we have to rehearse during the school holidays.” In the meantime, she’s in Australia to premiere a new show, Flux Job, at North Melbourne’s Arts House.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wedding Singer#Wedding#Performing#Musical Theater#Osu Theatre#Rock Star
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Billy Gray From ‘Father Knows Best’ Strummed Up An Important Musical Invention

Throughout the 1950s, viewers were taught with the utmost certainty that Father Knows Best. The radio program-turned TV series was picturesque, an ideal that not everyone experienced firsthand, but it was derived from relatable tropes. One archetype was the teenage brother equipped with smart comments and big dreams. Billy Gray brought this vision to life as James “Bud” Anderson, but later in life he would have criticisms for the series. Why?
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘1883’ Actors Talk About Harsh Conditions, Lack Of Showers & Sleep While Making Epic Western – Contenders TV

Click here to read the full article. The cast of 1883 already miss their days on set of the Paramount+ drama, but make no mistake: the days and nights were brutal on the Yellowstone prequel. Sam Elliott Apologizes For ‘Power Of The Dog’ Comments: “I Said Some Things That Hurt People And I Feel Terrible About That”  While promoting the series Sunday on a panel at Deadline’s Contenders TV event, star Tim McGraw talked about the lack of sleep and baths while shooting the limited series in Texas and Montana. From uber-producer Taylor Sheridan, the series follows James Dutton (McGraw) and his...
MOVIES
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Slipped Disc

Tragic death of rising opera baritone, 29

The opera community in Norway has been devastated by the death of Emil Havold Næshagen, one of the country’s most promising young singers. Emil was found lifeless in his bed by his father on the morning of 9 March. The precise cause of death has yet to be determined by a post mortem.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Annie Awards: ‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’, ‘Arcane’ Dominate; ‘Flee’ Takes Best Indie Film – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. Netflix had a big night at the 49th annual Annie Awards on Saturday, with the streamer’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines on the feature film side and the video game adaptation Arcane on the TV side dominating the major categories. Mitchells, from Sony Pictures Animation, won Best Feature among a film-side-leading eight Annies, presented by ASIFA-Hollywood honoring the year’s best in animated fare across movies, TV and video games. Arcane, the League of Legends game adaptation from Riot Games and Fortiche Production, led all winners with nine trophies overall including for General Production, TV. It...
MOVIES
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Singin' in the Rain 70th Anniversary presented by TCM

The next date Singin' in the Rain 70th Anniversary presented by TCM is playing is Wednesday, April 13 . (Singin' in the Rain 70th Anniversary presented by TCM is not showing in any area theaters on Monday, April 11.)
MOVIES
Mashed

How The Julia Child Foundation Is Sharing More Of Her Career Through The New HBO Series - Exclusive

Julia Child lived an eventful life with more than one impressive career — a life that has inspired multiple biographies and played a major role in the 2007 film "Julie & Julia," which saw Meryl Streep playing the beloved chef while blogger Julie Powell (Amy Adams) struggles to complete all the recipes in Child's first book decades later. But fans who have read books or watched movies about Julia Child might have missed out on a very important part of her life, in the opinion of Todd Schulkin, executive director of the Julia Child Foundation. That's why Schulkin explained to Mashed how the new HBO Max series "Julia" presents a different side of Child's life and career.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy