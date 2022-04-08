“Gateway to Wine Road” Sonoma County Winery Crawl (April 9-10)
funcheap.com
2 days ago
We are excited to host this event in celebration of Sonoma County Wine Month!. This is an opportunity to enjoy spring in the vineyards, meet winemakers, taste limited production wines and new releases. Enjoy the beauty of Sonoma County and treat yourself ~ it’s time don’t you think! Restock your wine...
Alicia Sylvester is a citizen of the world, having worked harvests in Australia, Italy, Denmark, South Africa and Argentina. “I was doing two harvests a year and loving it!” she said. The well-traveled winemaker is behind The Press Democrat’s wine of the week winner — the Banshee, 2019 Sonoma...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This month’s wine review covers eight varietals and a blend ranging from $10 to $25. Note: Our monthly reviews focus on wines $25 and under. All should be available on local store shelves. We list flavors we detect and offer our favorites at the end.
At the Happy Dahlia Farm, the bees are happy, too. What do you do when visiting wine country but you don’t want to start drinking at 9 a.m.? You visit flower farms. Visiting wineries is obviously a key attraction on a trip to wine country, but even the most enthusiastic imbiber or oenophile can only drink so much in a day. And not everyone in your party may be interested in wine. Plus, winetasting is not really a morning activity. You need some other options. In Sonoma County, home of more than 425 vineyards (more than any other county in California), one alternative is visiting a flower farm.
The Council on Aging in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to help pack and package meals for seniors. Tasks include running meals through a sealing machine and packaging fruit and rolls for each meal. Help is needed Monday through Friday anytime from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers can choose their schedule. For more information, visit councilonaging.com or bit.ly/3wesjBx, email lgalten@councilonaging.com or call 707-525-0143 x121.
Bodega Bay: Journal about and sketch the shapes, colors and textures found in a tide pool. Bring a journal, pencils, pens, watercolor palette and folding chair to allow for distanced seating. All artistic abilities are welcome. Tickets: $15 for Sonoma County residents and $17 for out-of-county attendees. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 10 a.m. to noon. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Register at bit.ly/3tqmxeo.
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in Pueblo is burning near PAWS For Life Animal Shelter on Sunday. Pueblo Fire officials say some houses were threatened initially, although it’s not clear they remain threatened.
Pueblo police say Paws Fire – City Park and the Aberdeen area next to city park have been evacuated. They say the fire is on both banks of the Arkansas River.
The American Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Goodnight Elementary School at 624 Windy Way.
(credit: Pueblo Fire)
The fire is burning east of Pueblo Boulevard, north of the Arkansas River. KKTV reports a nearby neighborhood is under pre-evacuation orders.
“Due to the high winds the fire is challenging to control,” police said.
(credit: Pueblo Fire)
Fire officials say the conditions, which are poor to begin with, are expected to worsen.
(credit: Pueblo Fire)
“Please DO NOT come and add to problems to be a lookey-loo,” Pueblo Fire tweeted.
Approximately 10 acres have burned.
The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla hosted its annual "Celebrate the Craft" food festival April 3 with several hundred people gathering to sample bites and sips from dozens of local chefs and others.
In honor of Palm Sunday, River Road Presbyterian Church will host a Palm festival Saturday, April 9 at 8960 River Road. There will be food, games and ponies for children to ride, as well as a food drive to support the Feed More program, which assists Central Virginians in need. Both children and family members of the area are invited to attend the celebration.
A household name in the world of ultra-running, the Lake Sonoma 50 trail race returns to its rightful place on the race calendar Saturday: April. After a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020 and a calendar switcheroo that had runners racing in the sweltering September heat last year, the iconic out and back 50-miler is back to its roots and being run in April.
Comments / 0