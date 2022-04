West and Sub-Saharan African countries have some of the lowest rates of contraceptive use and highest rates of fertility and infant, child, and maternal mortality. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 75.7 percent of the world’s need for modern contraceptive methods has been met. Yet, less than 50 percent of this need is satisfied in West and Sub-Saharan Africa. Not only does the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) designate access to contraception as part of women’s right to health, but providing access to contraception is necessary to save lives as Africa’s population continues to grow exponentially. Supporting continued improvements in access to contraception protects and betters the lives of women and young people, and leads to sustainable development that benefits all.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO