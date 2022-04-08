ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Meyers Represents Gophers as All-American

gophersports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – Gopher Hockey captain Ben Meyers closed out a historic season that included his USA Hockey debut at the Winter Olympics, a Big Ten championship, Minnesota's second-ever Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick Finalist, and a return to the Frozen Four by earning Second Team All-America honors on Friday...

gophersports.com

KEYC

Minnesota State fans still celebrating in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey is heading to the national championship game for the first time in program history, and excitement is building in Mankato. KEYC’s Meghan Grey caught up with some fans Friday.
MANKATO, MN
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Minnesota – game three

Minnesota softball defeated Iowa, 10-2, at Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday. After the loss to the Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes have a 1-7 Big Ten record. The Gophers started off the game strong with a home run in the top of the second inning. That was the only home run of the game. In the fourth inning, Minnesota players, Ellee Jensen and Makenna Dowell scored, which kept Iowa in the lead.
IOWA CITY, IA
KEYC

Celebration of historic Maverick men’s hockey season Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hockey fans can celebrate the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Monday evening at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the program running from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and fans can enter the building at the main lobby doors.
MANKATO, MN
Minnesota State
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Jordan Leopold
Rem Pitlick
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Central Minnesota area scoreboard: April 10

Ridgewater College 4, St. Cloud Technical & Community College 0. St. Cloud Technical & Community College 7, Ridgewater College 2. Bethel 13, St. John's 3 (7 innings) St. John’s vs. Gustavus in Bloomington, canceled. Upcoming events. Monday, April 11. Baseball. Albany at Cathedral, 5 p.m. Willmar at Sartell, 5...

