Unusual Ransomware Types

Malware threat the security of computers and Internet. Among the diversity of malware, we have "ransomware". Its main objective is to prevent and block access to user data and computers in exchange for a ransom, once paid, the data will be liberated. Researchers and developers are rushing to find reliable and safe techniques and methods to detect Ransomware to protect the Internet user from such threats. Among the techniques generally used to detect malware are machine learning techniques. In this paper, we will discuss the different types of neural networks, the related work of each type, aiming at the classification of malware in general and ransomware in particular. After this study, we will talk about the adopted methodology for the implementation of our neural network model (multilayer perceptron). We tested this model, firstly, with the binary detection whether it is malware or goodware, and secondly, with the classification of the nine families of Ransomware by taking the vector of our previous work and we will make a comparison of the accuracy rate of the instances that are correctly classified.

