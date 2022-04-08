ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Unusual Ransomware Types

By David Thompson
itechpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto ransomware is a big threat to home users, enterprises, critical infrastructure companies, and governments around the globe. The ubiquitous online extortion epidemic zeroes in on people's personal data and organizations' proprietary records and pressures victims into coughing up Bitcoins for recovery. Ever since the prototype of present-day ransomware called CryptoLocker...

www.itechpost.com

Nature.com

Classification of ransomware using different types of neural networks

Malware threat the security of computers and Internet. Among the diversity of malware, we have "ransomware". Its main objective is to prevent and block access to user data and computers in exchange for a ransom, once paid, the data will be liberated. Researchers and developers are rushing to find reliable and safe techniques and methods to detect Ransomware to protect the Internet user from such threats. Among the techniques generally used to detect malware are machine learning techniques. In this paper, we will discuss the different types of neural networks, the related work of each type, aiming at the classification of malware in general and ransomware in particular. After this study, we will talk about the adopted methodology for the implementation of our neural network model (multilayer perceptron). We tested this model, firstly, with the binary detection whether it is malware or goodware, and secondly, with the classification of the nine families of Ransomware by taking the vector of our previous work and we will make a comparison of the accuracy rate of the instances that are correctly classified.
TechRadar

NRA confirms it was hit by ransomware attack

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has finally confirmed it suffered a ransomware attack last October. The NRA’s political action committee (PAC) filed a report to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), earlier this month to confirm the attack, claiming it was the reason why the organization couldn’t report some of the donations it had received at the time.
freightwaves.com

New TMS player looks to capture small truck fleet share

When it comes to utilizing mobile technology, fleets of three to 10 trucks are often caught between a rock and a hard place. The micro-fleets can no longer rely on email to scale their businesses, yet mobile apps for small fleets traditionally have limited technology that can get costly as functionality is added. What’s more, mobile apps serving the small-fleet segment have been built around desktop versions that lack the power and design to effectively support folks on the road.
Ken Munro
pymnts

Agency Warns of Increased Cyberattacks on Healthcare Targets

Cyber warriors in healthcare are on high alert as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks 2022 as a year of increased threat following a record number of healthcare cyberattacks last year. On Feb. 23, the day after Russia’s invasion began, the American Hospital Association (AHA) issued a cybersecurity advisory to...
ZDNet

APAC firms see need to train staff in digital skills, but few actually do so

Most organisations in Asia-Pacific realise their employees need training in digital skills, but few have put in place plans to do so. With cloud and cybersecurity amongst the top digital skills in demand, employers run the risk of missing out on key business benefits if the skills gaps remain unplugged.
pymnts

Kenyan Mobile Service Providers Join Payments Network

Cell phone operators in Kenya are joining a central bank initiative to integrate the nation’s payment systems by allowing mobile payments across networks, Bloomberg reported Friday (April 8). The first phase of the project will allow Telkom Kenya Ltd. and Airtel Networks Kenya Ltd. customers to pay for products...
HackerNoon

Thinking Critically About Monorepos and Why Its an Unhealthy Engineering Practice

More and more developer teams are turning their backs on monorepos, instead choosing to liberate code to separate repositories. Many engineering teams have learnt the hard way that they don’t have the resources to support such architectural patterns. As the monorepo scales, deploying all software for every change quickly becomes impractical. Continuous Deployment is dependent on loosely-coupled services being separated by strictly-defined interfaces. Monorepos add complexity, risk and overhead to the process of deploying changes to software.
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
itechpost.com

Selling CS: GO Skins in 2022: Easy Withdrawal and Low Commissions

There are games in the Counter-Strike series that have earned true cult status and a large following. This can definitely be said about Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Selling and purchasing skins is a major part of the entire gaming experience, so players are always searching for the most convenient platforms that can be used for this purpose. If you own CS:GO skins and want to sell them, this can be done conveniently.
HackerNoon

Building Robots for Smarter Cities: How the Manufacturing Process is Everything

Many Internet of Things (IoT) devices and systems still lack automation when it comes to the manufacturing process, with human intervention still being key. Kiwibot, a robotic delivery company founded in 2017, has been navigating the manufacturing world and hardware revolution, picking up product design and smart tips along the way. The company's mid-term vision is to work to half the manufacturing time by automating the debugging stage and focusing on pre-assembly. It is essential to be ahead of the curve since the IIoT was projected to grow from $12.67 billion in 2017 to $45.30 billion by 2022.
pymnts

SaaS Startup Rocketlane Says Onboarding Critical for B2B Growth

Rocketlane, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup from Chennai, India, is banking on customer onboarding as a way to accelerate B2B growth, according to a Sunday (April 10) report from the Economic Times of India. According to CEO Srikrishnan Ganesan, it’s “critical,” especially for B2B companies selling to larger customers. The larger...
TechRadar

Getting data culture right and why it matters

There’s been a renewed focus on digital transformation over the past two years, driven in part by the pandemic. Whilst it was already on many organizations' agendas and a central component of their business strategy, the pandemic led to a significant need to speed up the digital transformation that was underway.
TechCrunch

Panasonic says Canadian operations hit by ‘targeted’ cyberattack

In a statement provided to TechCrunch, Panasonic said that it was a victim of a “targeted cybersecurity attack” in February that affected some of its systems, processes and networks. “We took immediate action to address the issue with assistance from cybersecurity experts and our service providers,” said Panasonic...
hackernoon.com

Beware That Ransomware Groups Can Operate as 'Legit' Businesses

Ransomware has become one of the greatest cyber threats facing organizations in 2022. The impact of ransomware attacks is expanding, affecting not only computing systems and data but also our physical world. In addition, ransom demands grow exponentially higher compared to previous years. In recent years, we have witnessed the rise of “Ransomware-as-a-Service” (RaaS) due to its ability to profit these criminal organizations. Businesses can reduce the potential and impact of RaaS by deploying a robust identity and access management solution and enabling multi-factor authentication across all their accounts. REvil (aka Sodinokibi) is the Ransomware-as-a-Service criminal gang responsible for some of the largest ransomware attacks in history, including the JBS ransomware and Kaseya supply chain incidents.
