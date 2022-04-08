ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Junction City man arrested in Aggieville on warrant for attempted rape

b1047.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiley County Police arrested a 22-year-old Junction City man early Friday morning in Aggieville on Geary County warrant alleging numerous sex-related crimes. Marvin Gatewood was taken...

b1047.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Man arrested on suspicion of rape

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident March 8. Jacob Rodriguez is jailed on a bond of $50,000. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez forced himself upon a known acquaintance despite the victims repeated requests to stop. No other details were...
HUTCHINSON, KS
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged with attempting to rape woman during a job interview

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police say a man tried to rape a woman Friday during a job interview at a tanning salon in Alabama. Officers with the Trussville Police Department were dispatched to Palm Beach Tan on Frank Street around noon. A 19-year-old woman told police she was interviewing 26-year-old Shameek Absalom Dunn for a job when she was attacked.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Riley County, KS
County
Geary County, KS
Geary County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

Arrest Made in Attempted Murder, Chokehold Rape of Woman in NYC Apartment

A 34-year-old Bronx man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and rape after allegedly choking a woman, leaving her unconscious, in an apartment. Jason Dickerson is the suspect accused of violently attacking the 27-year-old woman in the Davidson Avenue building in Fordham Manor in the middle of the afternoon on March 11. Police said he was apprehended on Tuesday.
BRONX, NY
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak man arrested on FTA Warrant

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 24-year old Christopher Floyd Birdtail of Red Oak on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense. Officers transported Birdtail to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
RED OAK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex#Radio#Police#Tubby S Sports Bar#News Radio Kman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Cold case: How detectives caught a rapist 40 years on

In 2020, police turned up out of the blue at the house of a woman who had been violently raped in 1980 to tell her they'd found her attacker. "I've been waiting for this knock on the door for the last 40 years," she told them. It was a key...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
TRACY, CA
actionnews5.com

Man arrested for aggravated rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department’s Fugitive Team took a man into custody for an aggravated rape incident in February. According to an affidavit, on February 2 Glenn Davis forced his way into a woman’s home on Royal Wood Drive. Davis attacked and sexually assaulted the woman.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Statesboro man for rape in April 2021

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was arrested in Statesboro after police say he raped a woman at an apartment complex in late April 2021. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said 24-year-old Brandon Thompson was arrested near Atlanta and was charged with rape. SPD says Thompson was only distantly familiar with the victim. Thompson was […]
STATESBORO, GA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on warrant from fight at Tate High School

An Iowa City man convicted on a theft charge from October 2020 has been arrested after allegedly violating his probation by getting involved in a fight at Tate High School this past September. Police say they were called to the school on Mall Drive around 10am on September 13th of...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy