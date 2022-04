We had a rough few weeks there at the beginning of the year, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus led to one more sputtering burst of cancellations on the music front. Since then, though, concert life seems to have resumed the comforting purr of steady activity, leaving us free to look ahead with guarded optimism at some of the tantalizing delights coming our way.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO