Hillsborough County, FL

Growing and Glowing: A Digital Media Campaign to Increase Access to Pregnancy-Related Health Information for Black Women During the COVID-19 Pandemic

DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 3 days ago

Health Promot Pract. 2022 Apr 8:15248399221083844. doi: 10.1177/15248399221083844. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Low birthweight is a health issue disproportionately experienced by Black women. In Hillsborough County, Florida, Black women experience higher rates of low birthweight compared to the rest of Florida. This study examines the feasibility of...

www.docwirenews.com

