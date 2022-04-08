ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Tale of 3 Pandemics: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, Hepatitis C Virus, and Human Immunodeficiency Virus in an Urban Emergency Department in Baltimore, Maryland

Open Forum Infect Dis. 2022 Mar 16;9(5):ofac130. doi: 10.1093/ofid/ofac130. eCollection 2022 May. BACKGROUND: We sought to determine the prevalence and sociodemographic and clinical correlates of acute and convalescent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C virus (HCV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections among emergency department (ED) patients in...

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Diseases With Symptoms Similar to Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both women and men in the United States. When detected at an earlier stage before it metastasizes (spreads), treatment for lung cancer is more likely to be successful. Many people with lung cancer do not have symptoms until the disease...
New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
New heart failure guidelines expand focus on people at risk or showing early signs

A new set of recommendations aimed at helping doctors prevent and manage heart failure expand the focus on people at risk or showing early signs of the condition. The latest guidelines from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and Heart Failure Society of America emphasize the importance of optimizing blood pressure and adhering to a healthy lifestyle to prevent the disease, along with new treatment strategies for people already showing symptoms. The recommendations published Friday in the journal Circulation.
Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases immune responses in most patients with multiple myeloma

Most immunocompromised people with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma benefited from a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, a promising sign after it was shown that two doses tended to not be sufficient for them. However, some people with multiple myeloma still remained vulnerable and may need a fourth dose or antibody treatments as restrictions lift and new variants emerge, according to a fast-tracked study in Cancer Cell.
New study reveals that healthy plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of developing diabetes

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that the consumption of healthy plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, and legumes, is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) in generally healthy people and support their role in diabetes prevention.
A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
Study Shows an HIV Medication Slows Malignant Colorectal Cancer

The reverse transcriptase protein is abundant in many malignancies. In almost 25% of patients with fourth-line refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, single-agent lamivudine, a reverse transcriptase inhibitor, prevented disease progression. These findings support the development of reverse transcriptase inhibitors as a new class of cancer medicines. The power of lamivudine in...
Dog Respiratory Virus: What Miami-Dade Pet Owners Need to Know

A highly contagious respiratory illness that is affecting dogs is prompting Miami-Dade Animal Services to issue a community alert. Veterinarians have seen a recent increase in the number of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex cases across South Florida. CIRDC can pose a serious health risk to dogs. “(It is) caused...
Third COVID-19 vaccination improves immune response in blood cancer patients

New research has found that the weakened immune systems of blood cancer patients can improve after they receive a third COVID-19 vaccination. Patients with lymphoma have defects in their immunity system that restrict its response to vaccination. Despite this, this new study found improvements in antibody and T-Cell responses after a third vaccine dose, except in patients who had recently received a certain antibody treatment for their cancer.
New Heart Failure Guidelines Add 4th Drug to Treatment Regimen

People with symptomatic heart failure may be able to reduce their risk of premature death by taking a drug originally designed for type 2 diabetes, according to new treatment guidelines from the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the Heart Failure Society of America. Heart failure develops...
Mapping the Hepatitis C Epidemic, Including Treatment Restrictions

It’s well established that hepatitis C cases in the United States have been increasing because of the rise in injection drug use fueled by the opioid crisis. Less understood is the geographic distribution of hepatitis C rates, hep C risk and overdose deaths involving injection drug use. Such data...
Why are children less affected than adults by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection?

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. An adequate immune response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is crucial to not only clear the virus but also prevent tissue immunopathology. Because children generally experience a milder course of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) than adults, it is important to characterize the immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in children. In an analysis of 91 children (3"“11 years old) and 154 adults (20"“71 years old), including 35 and 81 SARS-CoV-2 seropositive participants, respectively, Dowell et al. [1]. showed that COVID-19 convalescent children had more robust humoral immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and endemic human coronaviruses (hCoVs) than convalescent adults. Notably, antibodies cross-reactive to beta-hCoVs were specific for the S2 domain of the spike protein, which is highly conserved among hCoVs, but not for the S1 domain; these cross-reactive antibodies contribute to the higher SARS-CoV-2-specific titer in children. This finding was emphasized by the lower titers of four hCoV-specific antibodies in seronegative children than in adults. Spike-specific T-cell responses were also higher in children, and even SARS-CoV-2-seronegative children showed prominent cellular immune responses to alpha- and beta-hCoVs. SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell responses in children showed a differential cytokine response with markedly reduced production of IL-2, suggesting a more highly differentiated functional response in children than in adults. Indeed, at 6 months after primary infection, the majority of spike-specific CD8+ T cells in children had an IL-2âˆ’IFN-Î³+TNF+ phenotype. Moreover, the stronger adaptive response in children was maintained for at least 6 months after COVID-19 and exhibited broad activity against numerous variants of concern.
