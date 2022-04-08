ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EOS, Telos, WAX and UX Network Blockchains Commit $8 Million Annual Funding to Advance and Rebrand Core Development Framework

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. QC, Canada, 8th April, 2022 — Four EOSIO protocol-based blockchains: EOS, Telos, WAX and UX Network have combined their development...

CryptoSlate partners with Zilliqa to bring in new users to the crypto space

CryptoSlate is excited to announce a partnership with Zilliqa, a high-speed, scalable blockchain, to launch a joint educational campaign. As part of the partnership, CryptoSlate will launch a series of quizzes on Zeeves, providing readers with the opportunity to earn ZIL tokens as rewards for answering questions about featured articles.
Ripple Commits 1B XRP To Advance XRP Ledger Development

Ripple will be committing 1 billion XRP to help with development and new use cases on the XRP ledger, according to a press release Thursday (March 17). This is an extension to the XRPL Grants program, which rolled out in 2021 and has awarded $6 million to open source projects built on the ledger.
The Blockchain Application Development Lifecycle

Blockchain development differs from traditional application development in a number of important ways. Core blockchain developers are responsible for the entire blockchain life cycle. The life cycle includes research into its design and Innovative use cases of blockchain. Developers must be familiar with various concepts, for example, cryptography and popular blockchain programming languages ​​such as Solidity. The eight step process of developing a blockchain application, detailed below. The process is a tested and proven for blockchain developers in the industry, so that it produces very efficient and effectiv.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eos#Wax#Eosio#Ux Network#Tps#Block One
EVDC Network: The Uprising Blockchain Giant of E-mobility

CAGUAS, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / The growth potential of the EVDC Network is enormous. Its mobile application - EVDC App - will support fiat payment and EVDC tokens for charging electric vehicles, and it has already attracted a huge number of electric vehicle (EV) owners.
Bank of America: coming “recession shock” possible boon for crypto

The macroeconomic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, Bank of America strategists warned in a weekly research note, Reuters reports. Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett wrote, in a note...
What is the Advantage of Using Blockchain Tech in Healthcare?

The healthcare sector faces numerous issues when it comes to data storage, sharing, and verification. Patient data exists in isolated silos and doctors cannot access it when needed, while hackers seem to be able to take advantage with relative ease. Patients don’t feel like they own their health information. Counterfeit drugs are flooding the market as no one can verify their origins. Are traditional data management practices becoming obsolete? Even though blockchain technology has emerged in the financial sector, blockchain use cases in healthcare are gaining traction, too. The global medical blockchain market is expected to reach $55.83 billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 35% from 2021. Hospitals and other medical facilities are tapping into blockchain development services to enhance their data-related practices. So, how blockchain works in healthcare? And which challenges could you expect while implementing the technology in the medical sector?
Attorney At Law: Non-fungible tokens in your estate plan

Although cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have gone mainstream, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were relatively unknown until 2021. You may have heard about “Bored Apes,” “Crypto Kitties” or that artist Beeple sold an NFT for $69 million. If you do not exactly understand what an NFT is, you are not alone.
Google's quantum-focused Sandbox division is being spun off

Google parent company Alphabet revealed that its Sandbox division, which focuses on quantum computing technologies, is being spun off into an independent company called SandboxAQ. According to the now-independent firm, the "AQ stands for AI and Quantum; two key tools Sandbox uses to address pressing global challenges." Sandbox was founded...
UK Government To Release Its Own NFT in Bid To Embrace Crypto Technology

The UK government is experimenting with digital collectibles as it strives to turn its economy into a global crypto asset hub. In a speech delivered at the Innovate Finance Global Summit, the UK’s economic secretary to the treasury John Glen says that the nation’s coin supplier has been instructed to create a non-fungible token (NFT).
Binance.US valued at $4.5B in seed funding round

The US arm of the world’s largest crypto Exchange, Binance, secured $200 million in funding at a pre-money valuation of $4.5 billion. Binance.US launched in 2019 and is operated by BAM Trading services through a licensing agreement with Binance. Binance.com ceased servicing US customers before the launch of Binance.US, citing KYC requirements and regulatory uncertainty in their justification for the move.
Google launches new tools to help businesses optimize their delivery operations

The Last Mile Fleet Solution is now in public preview. The Cloud Fleet Routing API will become generally available in the second quarter of the year. Since both are enterprise services, there’s no public pricing information available, and potential customers of either product have to work with Google’s sales team.
Federal Reserve may purposely force down crypto prices

Bill Dudley, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank in NY and chief economist at Goldman Sachs, believes that “to be effective, [the Federal Reserve] will have to inflict more losses on stock and bond investors than it has so far.”. Why the Fed may push down tech and...
XP.NETWORK Joins Tezos Ecosystem as Corporate Baker

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. OR YEHUDA, ISRAEL, 8th April, 2022 — XP.NETWORK, creator of the NFT cross-chain platform that supports more chains than any other...
Op-ed: Is proof of stake redeeming blockchain, or ruining it?

Proof of Work has gotten a bad rep over the past few years as mining firms have grown along with the environmental ramifications. As the CEO of a blockchain studio, I have struggled with the environmental impact of the miners. I am personally responsible for the creation of many blocks...
Cosmos records $150 million in transaction volume 5 years after its fundraiser

On April 6th, Cosmos celebrated the 5-year anniversary of its 2017 fundraiser, where $17 million was raised in less than thirty minutes to support the development of its ecosystem. Exactly five years after the fundraiser, Cosmos recorded over $150 million in IBC transactions in 24 hours, proving that slow and...
Just how much has late-stage venture capital slowed?

But despite the fact that Q1 2022 posted historically elevated results, venture capital investment decelerated from Q4 2021 levels. And it may be that late-stage startups are those under the most fundraising pressure, data indicates. Through the lens of the pace of unicorn creation, how frequently we’re seeing nine-figure rounds,...
Meta to take another stab at crypto, this time with Zuck Bucks

Meta’s attempt to bring crypto to the masses failed. Some liken the circumstances of Diem’s end to death by a thousand cuts in that it was long, drawn-out, and tortuous. But rumors are that Meta’s founder Mark Zuckerberg isn’t ready to give up just yet. The FT was first to report the development of a new virtual currency, with staff working on the project calling it Zuck Bucks.
