Pushed to the brink, the No. 4 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team triumphed past UC Santa Barbara 19-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, 15-10 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. After getting swept by Hawaii on Friday night, UC Santa Barbara came out determined and took...

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO