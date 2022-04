Columbus Bingo is at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Columbus Club Building, 1400 S. Ruby St. in Deming, NM. Doors open at 5 p.m. Prizes range from $150 to $300 per game. There is a concession stand on site and no outside drink or food is permitted. Church barbecue.

LUNA COUNTY, NM ・ 54 MINUTES AGO