An infectious diseases doctor is warning that not enough Albertans have received a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, despite the province beginning the rollout of fourth doses. Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Alberta, urged people in the province — particularly those aged 65 and older — to get a third vaccine dose, as a "poor uptake" has led to more people getting sick.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO