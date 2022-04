SEATTLE — In a market where home values are hitting new record highs, multifunctional homes with features that accommodate both work and play are fetching even higher prices than the competition. Zillow 2022 Home Features That Sell analysis finds listings mentioning remote work-friendly features and amenities that make it easier to unwind and entertain at home can sell for more than expected, while features associated with energy efficiency and sustainability can help a home sell faster.

