Increasing early exposure to mother's own milk in premature newborns

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This pilot study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of peer-led education intervention on physical activity, sedentary behaviours, and dietary behaviours among adolescents in HCM city, Vietnam. Among students in the intervention arm after a 9-month follow-up, total energy intake was reduced by 304"‰kcal/day, fat by 13"‰g/day, carbohydrate by 39"‰g/day, and sweet foods by 20"‰g/day, compared to pre-intervention figures (p"‰<"‰0.05, adjusted for age, BMI at baseline, gender, the interaction between measurement time and intervention groups, and cluster effect in schools). Only total energy intake was significantly lower in the intervention than control students (p"‰<"‰0.05, after adjustment). Our pilot project has established the feasibility of a peer-led intervention to improve lifestyles among adolescents in HCM city and evidence of improvements in dietary intake. Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry: ACTRN12619000421134.

