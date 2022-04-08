ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Increasing early exposure to mother's own milk in premature newborns

By Malathi Balasundaram
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncrease the proportion of â‰¤33 weeks newborns exposed to mother's own milk (MOM) oral care by 12"‰h of age by 20% over 2 years to support a healthier microbiome. We implemented interventions to support early expression of colostrum and reliable delivery of resultant MOM to premature newborns. Statistical process control charts...

www.nature.com

