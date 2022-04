LCM (50m) The final night of the 2022 Brazil Trophy took place tonight in Rio de Janeiro, featuring finals of the 50 free, 200 IM, and the men’s 1500 free. In the men’s 50 free, Gus Borges sped to a 22.00, chipping a sizable 0.33 seconds off his prelims swim. With the performance, Borges also dipped under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 22.18, punching his ticket to the World Championships in the event. Unfortunately, runner-up Lucas Peixoto touched in 22.19, just 0.01 seconds off the ‘A’ standard. It ultimately wouldn’t have made a difference if Peixoto had hit the ‘A’ time, however, as Bruno Fratus is pre-qualified for World Championships in the 50 free by virtue of qualifying for finals at the Olympics last summer.

